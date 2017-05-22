One patient airlifted following crash at I-10

Tow truck taking a car away following a crash at I-10 (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

At least one person was airlifted following a crash involving a car and a semi truck at the I-10 Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The accident took place on eastbound Interstate 10 near Hassayampa Road near Tonopah.

DPS troopers said no serious injuries were reported, but, the roadway was temporarily closed to land a medical helicopter.

All lanes were reopened before 6:00 a.m.

#Update Our crews now on scene of semi crash on I-10 @ Hassayampa Rd. All lanes reopened. @GibbyParra sent in these pics. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/k7o2csftUA — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.