8 cats rescued from Phoenix house fire

Phoenix firefighters at the scene of the house fire. (PHOENIX FIRE)

One of the eight cats rescued from the house fire. (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

One of the cats rescued from the house fire. (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

Phoenix Fire Department crews were able to control a fire in the attic of a small house at 18th Street and Coronado Road early Monday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, eight cats were rescued from inside of the house.

One of the family members reported that they rescue cats in their home.

Phoenix fire said the homeowners were in physical possession of the seven of the cats.

Firefighters day that the eighth cat was brought out of the house. But once on the exterior, it ran to a neighbor’s backyard.

At this time, 18th to 19th St is closed on Coronado Road.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

