Mesa PD: 4 men injured during shooting in parking lot

Four men were injured during a shooting that happened in a parking lot Sunday night in Mesa, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at an Albertson's parking lot near Val Vista and University drives, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said the shooting involved four men who all arrived at the parking lot in the same vehicle and then an altercation occurred. Gunshots were heard coming from the vehicle, which left the area before officers arrived.

Two men were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A third man was found wounded in the 4000 block of E. Camino Drive and also transported to a hospital, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police found the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting in the area of Adobe and Greenfield roads, police said. The man driving the vehicle was injured and transported to a hospital, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

