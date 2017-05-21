WSU researchers want volunteers to smoke marijuana for study

WSU researchers want to pay people to smoke marijuana for a study. (Source: ststoev / 123RF Stock Photo)

Washington State University researchers are looking for people to smoke marijuana for a study, and yes, they're serious.

They want to develop a breathalyzer that detects marijuana use.

Participants in the study would legally buy marijuana of their choice and then smoke it in their home. When they say they are high, taxi cab drivers will pick them up and bring them to a hospital to test their blood and saliva.

Under Washington state law, drivers with 5 nanograms of active tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC, in their bloodstream can be guilty of driving under the influence.

Researchers hope to come up with a way to detect THC through a breathalyzer and help prevent DUI crashes.

Participants will reportedly be paid $30 for the first hour and then $10 per hour for every additional hour.

Right now, there are 29 states and the District of Columbia, including Arizona, that have passed laws legalizing medical marijuana use. Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.

Unfortunately for Arizonans, this study is only for Pullman residents. But for those interested, they can contact Nathan Weller at (509)-432-1943 or by email at nathan_weller@hotmail.com.

The study starts on Tuesday and ends on June 15.

