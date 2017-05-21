Firefighters put out brush fire near Black Canyon City

Firefighters put out a brush fire Sunday evening near Black Canyon City, fire officials said.

The fire was reported near the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at mile post 243, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Daisy Mountain Fire Department and Black Canyon City Fire Department responded to the brush fire.

The right lane of I-17 was temporarily closed as fire crews worked on the blaze. The lane reopened around 7:40 p.m., according to ADOT.

No traffic was backed up and there were no visibility issues.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are currently responding to a 1st Alarm Brush Fire at I-17 and mile post 243 northbound. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ITZlQHTypU — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) May 22, 2017

Crews are currently responding to a 1st Alarm Brush Fire at I-17 and mile post 243 northbound. Please avoid the... https://t.co/JWRibwhRTv — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) May 22, 2017

I-17 Northbound at Rock Springs: The right lane is blocked for crews working a brush fire. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 22, 2017

I-17 Northbound at Rock Springs: The right lane has reopened. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 22, 2017

