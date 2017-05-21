Firefighters battle brush fire near Black Canyon City

Firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday evening near Black Canyon City, fire ofiicials said.

The fire was reported near the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at mile post 243, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Daisy Mountain Fire Department and Black Canyon City Fire Department responded to the brush fire.

The right lane of I-17 was temporarily closed as fire crews worked on the blaze. The lane reopened around 7:40 p.m., according to ADOT.

No traffic was backed up and there were no visibility issues.

No injuries were reported.

