Scottsdale cat enjoys Insta-fame

A Scottsdale woman's cat named Butter is enjoying newfound fame on Instagram.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.

Lauren Davison said she first got her cat Butter when she was 25 and fell in love.

"My cats help me de-stress and feel all around better," Davison said.

And the rest of the world fell in love too.

"He was doing things that brought a lot of joy to my life, so I started posting pictures and videos to Instagram, and really quickly I found people had a good response to him," Davison said.

Tens of thousands of people are keeping a close eye on Butter's every move on Davison and Butter's Instagram account Butterfold.

"In less than 6 months, we got 50,000 followers," Davison said.

Inspired by Butter, Davison started an apparel and accessory company called Kitten Prescription.

"We donate 5 percent of sales to charities specifically to the protection and well-being of cat,s and another 5 percent goes to charities alleviating the challenges of mental illness," she said.

Davison said her goal is to make the lives of kittens and people better. And it all started with Insta-fame. 

"I'm really excited to see what my followers think and my friends, and family think," Davison said.

If you'd like to help, you can find her Kickstarter here.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

