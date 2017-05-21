Scottsdale cat enjoys Insta-fame

A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.

Lauren Davison said she first got her cat Butter when she was 25 and fell in love.

"My cats help me de-stress and feel all around better," Davison said.

And the rest of the world fell in love too.

"He was doing things that brought a lot of joy to my life, so I started posting pictures and videos to Instagram, and really quickly I found people had a good response to him," Davison said.

Tens of thousands of people are keeping a close eye on Butter's every move on Davison and Butter's Instagram account Butterfold.

"In less than 6 months, we got 50,000 followers," Davison said.

Inspired by Butter, Davison started an apparel and accessory company called Kitten Prescription.

"We donate 5 percent of sales to charities specifically to the protection and well-being of cat,s and another 5 percent goes to charities alleviating the challenges of mental illness," she said.

Davison said her goal is to make the lives of kittens and people better. And it all started with Insta-fame.

"I'm really excited to see what my followers think and my friends, and family think," Davison said.

If you'd like to help, you can find her Kickstarter here.

