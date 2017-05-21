Pinal Fire near Globe grows to 2,800+ acres

The wildfire is burning through dead needles, brush and trees. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

The wildfire is burning 6 miles south of the City of Globe. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

The Pinal Fire was started by lightning earlier this month. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

A wildfire burning near the City of Globe has grown to more than 2,800, crews said on Sunday.

There are hundreds of firefighters are working on the Pinal Fire but they are allowing a good portion of the area to burn up in order to clear out dead needles, brush and trees. They have created a 12,000-acre area where they hope it will burn itself out.

There is zero containment on the fire as of Sunday evening.

The Pinal fire started on May 8 by lightning about six miles south of Globe, crews said.

Some people in the area are concerned about the thick haze and smoke.

Firefighters said there are about 13 summer cabins in the area and some communications towers, which they are protecting.

