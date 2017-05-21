Authorities: Man stole elderly woman's purse outside Wal-Mart

The suspect allegedly got into a white SUV that drove away from the scene. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities were searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse outside of a Wal-Mart in Tucson. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities were searching for a man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse at a Wal-Mart in Tucson.

The alleged theft occurred around 1:15 p.m. on May 19 just outside of the entrance of a Wal-Mart in the 2100 block of W. Ruthrauff Road, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Video surveillance showed the suspect waited near the front entrance of the store and followed the woman as she walked outside. In the parking lot, the suspect approached the victim from behind, grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and ran away, according to the news release.

The suspect got into a white SUV waiting for him on the east side of the building and drove southbound on N. La Cholla Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Native American man, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall. The man appeared to be in his 30s and had a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.