Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes'

Sixto Paz has been in the country illegally for 32 years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As long as immigration has been controversial in Arizona, there has been churches who have stepped forward to give "sanctuary" to illegal immigrants facing deportation.

On Sunday night, 60 Minutes profiled a man that has taken refuge at a church in Phoenix.

He has four children who were born in the U.S. His youngest is 5 years old.

"When someone, you're hungry, you (don't) have a job, you (don't) have money. What are you gonna do?" Paz said. "I (have) not come to (the) United States to take (a) vacation, man. I'm here because I had to."

He would have been deported 10 months ago but instead found shelter at Shadow Rock United Church of Christ.

"I spent 32 years over here," Paz said. "And I paid my taxes for 28 years."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can make arrests at churches but they usually avoid places of worship, schools and hospitals. Federal agents said they are just enforcing the law.

"Checking in with ICE will follow the law and in cases where there's a removal order, of course, we would execute it," said Daniel Ragsdale, deputy director of ICE.

