More overnight closures on southbound I-17 this week

Drivers on the Interstate 17 will see more closures overnight during the week.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, crews will continue to install new traffic-flow sensors that require shutting down parts of the southbound I-17 Monday through Thursday nights.

Southbound I-17 will be closed between Bethany Home and Camelback roads from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-17 will be shut down between Camelback and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-17 will be closed between Indian School and Thomas roads from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-17 will be closed between the Interstate 10 "Stack" interchange and 19th Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Both I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at McDowell Road and Grant Street will also be closed.

Detour suggestions include taking the southbound State Route 51 or using the frontage road.

