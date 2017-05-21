40+ companies hiring at job fair in Phoenix on Monday

The Great Phoenix Job Fair will feature more than 40 companies that are hiring. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A big job fair is happening in the Valley on Monday.

The Great Phoenix Job Fair will feature more than 40 companies that are hiring. It's at the Phoenix Airport Hilton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marketing jobs are hot right now. BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona is looking for a senior marketing communications specialist.

Nextiva, Dentistry Planet and KEO Marketing are looking for marketing coordinators and SEO specialists.

Ryan Naylor of Local Work had some advice if you're looking for an industry to transition to.

"Take a look at marketing. There's a lot of variety there and are a lot of fun. There's a lot of tech involved in there because marketing and communications broadcasting in social media," Naylor said.

PetSmart has corporate offices in the Valley and are looking to hire 90 people.

"We put a little list together of our favorite jobs. They've got some pet care specialist, cashier, they're going to have corporate jobs, account manager, IT work, a lot of the typical corporate level jobs," Naylor said.

Along with interviews, there will be career services support like resume writing and interview prep.

As always, dress to impress.

Participants should RSVP at LocalWork.com.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.