Public hearing to be held on Camelback Christmas tree

A public hearing will be held Monday to determine if the Camelback Christmas tree will be able to return to the mountain this year.

Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department prohibits any monuments in a public park and the hearing will be held to decide if the Camelback Christmas tree can be the exception to the rule.

Since 2012, a group of hikers have carried a real, fully decorated tree to the top of Camelback mountain as a holiday tradition.

In 2016, after members of the Scottsdale Adventure Club hauled the tree to the top, someone cut the tree down.

[READ MORE: Valley grinch targets Camelback Christmas tree tradition; group not giving up]

The group then tried to replace the tree but were stopped at the trail head by park rangers. The rangers had been the ones to cut the tree down, stating that it posed a safety risk.

After a petition circulated, city officials agreed to allow the tree as long as it was set up with no decorations.

[RELATED: Group gets OK to put a Christmas tree atop Phoenix mountain]

"...in the spirit of the holiday season, we've come to an agreement to temporarily allow a non-decorated tree on Camelback Mountain through Jan. 1," said Gregg Bach, a spokesman for the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department.

The city will hold a hearing open to the public to decide once and for all if the tree can stay. The hearing will be held Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Pueblo Grande Museum Community Room, 4619 E Washington Street in Phoenix.

Anyone who attends the meeting will have two minutes to voice their opinion.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.