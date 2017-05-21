Search party uses psychic info in looking for missing Valley mother

Detectives are now reaching out to the public, hoping anyone with information about Mustafa's disappearance will come forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's now been 11 days since Valley mother, Christine Mustafa went missing, and this morning a search party was back in the desert looking for answers. And, they're looking in an area of the desert near Cave Creek and Deer Valley based on information provided by psychics.

[RELATED: Neighbor organizing search for missing north Phoenix woman]

Neighbors say two psychics and one medium came forward to suggest the family search in the Cave Buttes Recreational area. This is where a small search party is hoping they'll find any trace of Christine.

The search began this morning at 5 a.m., with neighbor Diane Strand leading a handful of volunteers in looking for any sign of her missing neighbor. "We're just hoping to look for anything that looks out of place, that can give us an idea that she's out here," says Diane.

34-year-old Christine Mustafa disappeared from her north Phoenix home almost two weeks ago, leaving her keys, wallet and phone behind. Neighbors say she has a 15-year-old daughter who lives in Jordan, and an 8-month-old daughter with a current boyfriend. "I think we all feel the same way," says Diane, adding that, "we would want somebody looking for us, and so this is just a small part of what we can do as a community."

[READ MORE: Phoenix police ask for help finding missing Phoenix mother]

Drone operator Jim Kreisman saw the pleas for help on Facebook and is one of the volunteers who joined today's search. "For the sake of the family, absolutely, it'll be really nice to find something," he tells us.

Two locations of interest were identified on a map of the area, which Diane and her team were working from. Diane says it was provided to the family after two psychics and one medium came forward with information as to Christine's whereabouts.

"We were given insight through some psychics that this area is an area to look at," says Diane. "So, we're out here to help with the investigation."

So far, Jim's been able to cover about three miles with his drone flying at about 25 feet above the ground. "We've done this whole side by the dam, and now we're getting ready to go over to the mountain area...where the psychics drew a map, so we're going to comb that area. We're looking for ply wood, something in crevasses where the washes are, anything unusual."

[RELATED: Family members pray for Phoenix mom's safe return]

Focusing on this area, is where Diane believes Christine will be found, just hoping to bring closure to the family. In the meantime, Diane is asking that more volunteers come forward to help with the search. She also says, she wants to keep this story alive until Christine is found. Anybody with information about Christine Mustafa's disappearance is urged to call Phoenix Police.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.