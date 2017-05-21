D-backs offering summer pass

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to hit a home run with fans with their latest deal.

The franchise is offering the D-backs Ballpark Summer Pass. For $50, fans can go to all 25 home games in June and July.

There are a few big promotions during those months, including a D-backs Pool Towel giveaway on June 10, the Paul Goldschmidt X-Wing Fighter Pilot bobblehead on June 24 and State Forty Eight Patriotic t-shirt on July 1.

The Ballpark Summer Pass delivers the tickets directly to the fans' smartphone through the MLB.com Ballpark app. The pass guarantees a ticket in the Outfield Reserve seating area with options to upgrade. Fans can buy up to four passes. Quantities are limited, the D-backs said.

For more information, here to the D-backs website by clicking/tapping here.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.