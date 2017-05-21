Phoenix police looking for suspect in Metro PCS armed robbery

Phoenix police are looking for a suspect who held up employees at gunpoint inside a Metro PCS cell phone store.

It happened on May 13 around 9:30 a.m. at the Metro PCS store near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

According to Phoenix PD, the suspect entered the store and forced both employees into the back room at gunpoint.

[RAW VIDEO: Surveillance footage of armed robbery]

Police say the suspect then forced both employees to the ground while pointing the gun at their heads.

The suspect grabbed cash from the register and told the employees to crawl to the back of the store while he left through the front door.

The suspect was last seen running south on 33rd Place from Greenway Road.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Witnesses said he had acne and a possible ponytail stuffed into his hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

