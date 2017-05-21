Chase Field goes green

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
(Source: Kim Quintero/3TV/CBS 5) Pittsburgh Pirates against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, May 11
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.

Pittsburgh Pirates against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, May 11 

Win or lose, there's just nothing better than an air conditioned stadium in the heat of summer, a hot dog and a cold beer with family and friends. Throw in the hilarious "Legends Race" at the end of the fifth inning, and my night is pretty much perfect.

Legends Race features characters that look like former D-backs players Mark Grace, Matt Williams, Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez

This season, the Diamondbacks have upped their game when it comes to being environmentally friendly.

In partnership with Waste Management, the D-backs added 200 dual recycling bins throughout the concourse. Each bin is made with 1300 recycled milk jugs.

Illustrations on new bins at Chase Field educate fans on which trash items should be recycled

Organic waste from the ballpark is then separated and turned into compost, thanks to a new program and partnership with Levy Restaurants.

: Recycling food and yard-waste creates a nutrient-rich soil. Research shows more than 60 percent of what we put in our landfills is organic waste and could have been recycled by composting.

Recycling food and yard-waste creates a nutrient-rich soil. Research shows more than 60 percent of what we put in our landfills is organic waste and could have been recycled by composting

In the concourse bathrooms, 50 high-efficiency hand dryers have replaced the old paper towel dispensers. 

New hand dryers in bathrooms at Chase Field

D-backs say hand dryers will reduce over 1000 miles of paper towels from their annual waste stream. That's the distance from Phoenix to Visalia, CA.

In the team shop, fans can purchase D-backs shirts made from 100% recycled materials. They actually feel pretty soft!

D-backs shirts found at the team shop at Chase Field on Monday, May 15

D-backs shirts found at the team shop at Chase Field on Monday, May 15

D-backs shirts found at the team shop at Chase Field on Monday, May 15

Uniforms worn by D-backs game day staff are made from RPET material. This means 16 recycled bottles contributed to the fabric of each shirt.

A D-backs staffer sported his recycled shirt at the Monday, May 15 Mets game

In addition to all of that, concourse lighting, administrative parking, player parking and ballpark parking garages were converted to energy-efficient LED this past off season, creating 60% savings in power consumption annually. 

Bravo to the D-backs for their green efforts!

