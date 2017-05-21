Chase Field goes green

(Source: Kim Quintero/3TV/CBS 5) Pittsburgh Pirates against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, May 11

I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.

Win or lose, there's just nothing better than an air conditioned stadium in the heat of summer, a hot dog and a cold beer with family and friends. Throw in the hilarious "Legends Race" at the end of the fifth inning, and my night is pretty much perfect.

This season, the Diamondbacks have upped their game when it comes to being environmentally friendly.

In partnership with Waste Management, the D-backs added 200 dual recycling bins throughout the concourse. Each bin is made with 1300 recycled milk jugs.

Organic waste from the ballpark is then separated and turned into compost, thanks to a new program and partnership with Levy Restaurants.

In the concourse bathrooms, 50 high-efficiency hand dryers have replaced the old paper towel dispensers.

In the team shop, fans can purchase D-backs shirts made from 100% recycled materials. They actually feel pretty soft!

Uniforms worn by D-backs game day staff are made from RPET material. This means 16 recycled bottles contributed to the fabric of each shirt.

In addition to all of that, concourse lighting, administrative parking, player parking and ballpark parking garages were converted to energy-efficient LED this past off season, creating 60% savings in power consumption annually.

Bravo to the D-backs for their green efforts!

