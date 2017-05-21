Chandler Broncos girls flag football team means business

The Chandler Broncos girls flag football team are fierce, fast and athletic. The team is made up of tough and talented girls.

"It's really fun, I've been playing for four seasons," said Rowan Scott, wide receiver.

These aren't soft young ladies, they know what they're doing and they like to take the boys down.

"They want to compete and they want to show the boys they belong in the sport as much as anybody," said Jake Mehlberg, head coach.

The team averages a league best at 30 points a game. They even have a signature play which always catches the opposing team off balance.

Wide receiver Rowan Scott does cartwheels down the field to distract the other team.

One day some of these ladies could be playing college football.

My story on the 8U Chandler Broncos Girls Flag Football Team, don't mess with them! #ChandlerBroncos... https://t.co/vFFqLaiBVP — Joe Pequeno (@JoePequenoTV) May 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.