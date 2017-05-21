Sunday brings back triple digit heat

Triple-digit heat returns to the Valley Sunday, with temperatures continuing to climb for the first half of next week.

High pressure building across the West will keep skies clear and force daytime highs to rise to above average levels. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week before a weak trough pushes across the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday. This will help bring temperatures back down and kick up winds across the state during this time.

A weak disturbance tracking through Northern Arizona Sunday and Monday will help produce a few isolated thunderstorms across the Kaibab Plateau Sunday and towards the White Mountains by Monday. Significant rain is not expected. The Valley will only see abundant sunshine.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 100 Sunday. The seasonal average high is 96. 103 is forecast for Monday, 105 Tuesday and 106 Wednesday. These highs are still shy of record-territory. Less hot temperatures in the upper to mid 90s are expected Thursday and Friday.

A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone continues Sunday for Maricopa County. Ozone levels are expected to exceed federal guidelines during this time. Ozone can make breathing difficult, especially for those with respiratory issues and small children.

You are encouraged to limit outdoor activity, reduce driving, refuel vehicles after dark and refrain from using gas-powered equipment to help minimize the impacts.

