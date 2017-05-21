L-101 rollover crash sends 1 person to hospital

ADOT cam of Sunday's rollover at Loop 101 near Union Hills. (COURTESY: ADOT)

A serious accident on Loop 101 sends one person to the hospital overnight, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers say the accident happened around 12 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near Union Hills Road.

It's not clear how many cars were involved in the accident.

One of the cars ended up rolling over and trapping someone inside until rescue crews arrived to help.

