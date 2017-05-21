Ray, Diamondbacks beat Padres 9-1 for 5th straight win

Robbie Ray took a shutout into the eighth inning, David Peralta had four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Ray (3-3) limited the Padres to just two hits and three walks while striking out six in 7 2/3 innings. Tom Wilhelmsen struck out Wil Myers with the bases loaded in the eighth, and J.J. Hoover allowed the Padres' lone run on an infield single by Allen Cordoba in the ninth.

Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run single in the Diamondbacks' five-run first inning as the first four batters got hits against Luis Perdomo (0-1). Jake Lamb had an RBI double and Chris Herrmann added a two-run homer in the inning.

Lamb and Chris Owings each had two hits in the game, and only Rey Fuentes went hitless from San Diego's starting lineup.

Yasmany Tomas had a two-run single in the second and Lamb's run-scoring single in the fourth made it 8-0. Lamb also scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Arizona got off to a fast start for the second straight game, a day after scoring eight runs in the first in the series opener Friday night. The Diamondbacks have outscored the Padres 19-2 in the first two games of the weekend series.

Perdomo allowed a career-high eight runs in three-plus innings while walking one and striking out two.

Cory Spangenberg had two of the three hits for the Padres, who have lost five straight.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation after exiting Friday's game having recorded only two outs.

Diamondbacks: C Chris Ianetta was reinstated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Ianetta had been sidelined since May 14 after being struck in the face by a pitch.

UP NEXT:

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (2-5, 4.86) looks to bounce back from his last outing in which he gave up six runs in six innings to Milwaukee. Richard is 9-4 lifetime against Arizona.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (1-0, 1.93) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks. Godley has allowed two or fewer runs in all of his three starts for Arizona this season.

