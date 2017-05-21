Silent Witness: 2 men steal security system, speaker from Costco

Police were searching for two men who allegedly stole a security system and a speaker from a Costco in Phoenix.

The alleged theft occurred March 18 around 5:50 p.m. at a Costco Warehouse in the 1600 block of W. Montebello Avenue, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

One of the two men allegedly tried to leave the store with a suitcase containing a Night Owl Security System and a Sony Speaker. A store employee made contact with the man who then grabbed the suitcase and ran to a truck a placed it in the bed, according to the news release.

Store employees tried to take the suitcase when the other man appeared and allegedly showed a gun in his waist band. The man told the employees, "You didn't see anything." Both men then drove away, according to the news release.

The first suspect was described as 20-to-25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He wore a black IZOD polo shirt, tan cargo pants, a white baseball cap, white tennis shoes and had tattoos on his right arm. The second suspect was described as 20-to-25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 135 pounds. He was wearing a grey sleeveless hoodie, black cargo pants, a black baseball cap with a white logo and had tattoos on his left arm, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480--948-6377.

