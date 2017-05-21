Arrest brings family closure 3 years after woman, unborn child were killed

Andres Reyes (left) is faces charges of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son.

A young woman whose life started and ended with severe alleged abuse is being remembered by her family.

Bridget Charlebois died three years ago. This week, her parents learned the man they suspected all along is now behind bars.

Police say her death could have been prevented with proper medical care. Now, her fiancé, the man who was supposed to protect her, is facing charges.

At her parents’ Glendale home, a van with an army of stickers on the back window, one for each of their 20 adopted kids, and a wheelchair ramp by the front door, are reminders of 22-year-old Charlebois.

"I can't let it go yet because you don't want her to disappear,” said Paula Charlebois, Bridget’s mother.

Charlebois was confined to her chair after being shaken as an infant. She was adopted by Paula and her husband when she was 8 years old.

"Three minutes after meeting her, you didn't see the wheelchair anymore, you didn't even see a disability anymore, you just saw this incredibly funny, funny kid," said Paula.

Paula said Charlebois was a staple in the family, helping out with her siblings.

Charlebois eventually grew up and moved out to be closer to school.

"She wanted to be a teacher very badly," said Paula.

Not long after, her fiancé, Andres Reyes, moved in with her and became her sole caretaker. Her family did not approve, but respected her wishes.

"Because when you're 22 and you're a young lady, you don't want to stay home with Mom and Dad. You want to see all your friends and they've got their boyfriends and here's this guy and he's giving her attention," said Paula.

In the months before her death, police say Charlebois was left alone for over 12 hours with no food or water.

Court paperwork shows she had been shot at least twice with pellets from an air soft gun.

On February 2, 2014, her birthday, police say Charlebois fell ill and died. Medical care was never given.

Her life was not the only one lost that day.

Charlebois was nine months pregnant with a boy. Her family had no idea.

"He was perfect, just absolutely perfectly healthy ready to be born baby, and knowing what an amazing mother she was going to be, that's heartbreaking," said Paula.

Paula named him Isaiah.

"They are together, they are together. But we'd rather they be here."

Charlebois family believes she kept the alleged abuse a secret, afraid of what would happen if she spoke up.

It took three years for police to build the case against Reyes, finally arresting him Wednesday.

"Accountability,” said Paula. “They weren't just trash that he got to throw away. Because that's what it felt like.”

They only wish they had spoken up sooner.

"I wish that we would have pushed harder. Had we known his past had we known what he was doing to her, we would have pushed much harder," said Paula.

