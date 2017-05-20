Arizona Humane Society's 'Petique' at Biltmore closing

A popular destination at the Biltmore Fashion Park is closing up shop.

The Arizona Humane Society's "Petique" will be barking its swan song Sunday.

Around 7,000 pets have found their forever homes at Petique.

"We're crying; we're sad. It's it's been great for the animals here; they've found wonderful homes," said Teri McLeod with the Arizona Humane Society. She said they have called their Biltmore location home for nearly eight years.

"They gave us a non-profit discount for almost eight years," McLeod said.

But now, that time is coming to an end. McLeod said it is bittersweet.

"This concept has taken off and it's going all over the country and so more animal and brings awareness to animals that are homeless and need care and need to be rescued," McLeod said.

They will be open for one more day, on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Everything will be 40 percent off.

"We would appreciate fur flying out the door so we don't have to make them move again," McLeod said.

