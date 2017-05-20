Neighbor organizing search for missing North Phoenix woman

A north Phoenix woman is organizing a second search party to help locate a neighbor who has been missing for ten days.

“I can tell you how to get in and out of the desert,” says Diane Strand. “I can tell you the trails; I can tell you the washes.”

Strand and about ten volunteers were searching the desert area Saturday morning looking for 34-year-old Christine Mustafa. The mother of two vanished, leaving her keys, wallet, and phone behind.

Mustafa also disappeared without her 8-month-old baby, who was staying with a caregiver.

Friends and family members said there's no way Mustafa would take off without her little girl.

Mustafa's loved ones and friends have also been searching the area, which includes trails often used by hikers and mountain bikers.

“We're not professional searchers,” says Strand. “We're friends and family and people of the community who care and we’re just doing what we can.”

Strand says the search Saturday morning ended when it go too hot for volunteers. She says only a hand full of volunteers have committed to the Sunday morning search, so Strand is hoping more people will come out and be prepared for the heat and hiking through brush.

Volunteers should meet at the corner of 20th Street and Mariposa Grande at 5 a.m. Sunday.

