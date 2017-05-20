2-year-old girl in serious condition after nearly drowning in Gilbert

A 2-year-old girl was in serious condition after she nearly drowned in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 2-year-old girl was in serious condition after she nearly drowned Saturday evening at a home in Gilbert, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Orangewood Street near Val Vista Drive and Elliott Road, according to the Gilbert Fire Department.

The child was transported to a hospital and is in serious condition, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

