2-year-old girl hospitalized after nearly drowning in Gilbert

A 2-year-old girl was in serious condition after she nearly drowned Saturday evening at a home in Gilbert, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Orangewood Street near Val Vista Drive and Elliott Road, according to the Gilbert Fire Department.

The girl's family was visiting the home where the incident took place. The girl was pulled from the pool and CPR was performed on her until firefighters arrived.

The girl was transported to a hospital in serious condition, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

