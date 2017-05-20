GCU taps former Phoenix police chief to oversee public safety

Former Phoenix Police Chief Joe Yahner was hired to become director of public safety at Grand Canyon University, the school announced Friday.

Yahner served as police chief in Phoenix from 2014 to 2016 after spending more than 30 years in the department. He was also interim police chief from March of 2011 to May of 2012, according to a news release from Grand Canyon University.

In his new role, Yahner will oversee GCU's public safety force, which includes the police department with officers certified by the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training, and a public safety division with officers who maintain security throughout the campus, according to the news release.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.