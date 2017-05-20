Officers raise money for David Glasser Foundation

Officers raise money for David Glasser FoundationPosted: Updated:
Arizona nurse arrested in California child sex case
The third suspect arrested in a Northern California child abuse case involving a brain surgeon and a nurse has been identified as a 29-year-old Arizona nurse.
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Tempe police are investigating a case after two people were found dead inside a car at the Garden Grove apartment complex late Thursday night.
Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting
Dirty Dining May 19th: Popular East Valley restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
Family of victim in fatal car crash asking for community support
A Phoenix family is asking for community support after a deadly crash. The fatal accident happened near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye early Wednesday morning.
Barking Dogs
Neighbor dispute over barking dogs could send 90-year-old woman to jail
"They are like my family. I just love them," said Dolly Dentz. Fluffy and Boots are rescue dogs Dolly Dentz got as a gift from her son two years ago.
Snapchat post lands Bedford teacher in hot water
A Snapchat posting recently got a Bedford teacher in a bit of trouble.
Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Police: Parents OD on heroin, leave newborn strapped in car seat
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
Man arrested in 2014 deaths of quadriplegic fiancée, unborn son
Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and the baby she was carrying.
Officers raise money for David Glasser Foundation
The David Glasser Foundation is looking to support youth sports as part of its mission to turn tragedy into something positive for the community. Phoenix Police Officer David Glasser was shot and killed in the line of duty May 19, 2016.
Hungry? Arizona Restaurant week has arrived
A culinary tradition aimed at giving food lovers more bang for their buck, all while supporting small businesses, is in full swing. For 10 days, participating restaurants of Arizona Restaurant Week offer prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 dollars per person.
Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale
Arizona's first ice bar and polar experience opens Saturday as part of the Odysea in the Desert complex in Scottsdale.
Arrest made in armed robbery that caused lockdowns at two Peoria schools
Peoria police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that caused two Peoria elementary schools to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.
Mechanic thinks snake had been in woman's car for months
Mechanic thinks snake had been in woman's car for months
A water moccasin measuring more than four feet long comes to an unfortunate end after apparently stowing away for months in a Shreveport woman's car.
Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting
A Valley man's home security system may have helped crack the Serial Street Shooter case.
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Officers with the Tempe Police Department say two people were found shot and killed inside of a car at an apartment complex late Thursday night.
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)
Neighbor dispute over barking dogs could send 90-year-old woman to jail
90-year-old Dolly is facing serious charges because her neighbor complained about her barking dogs. (May 19, 2017)
Racial slurs on a school bus is causing a stir in the Florence Unified School District
An arguement on a school bus is getting alot of attention on social media. Students caught on camera exchanging racial slurs on a school bus. Now the Florence Unified School District is taking action.