Officers raise money for David Glasser Foundation

The David Glasser Foundation is looking to support youth sports as part of its mission to turn tragedy into something positive for the community.

Phoenix Police Officer David Glasser was shot and killed in the line of duty May 19, 2016 as he responded to an active burglary.

Just a day after marking one year since Glasser’s death, his former comrades set out to raise money for the foundation. On Saturday they grilled hotdogs and sold other treats outside the Fry’s Electronics on Thunderbird.

“Tremendous family man. Loved his wife and kids, loved his family,” says Phoenix Police Officer Chris Devers, “[He] loved being a police officer, loved the bond he'd form with his squad mates.”

Fry's Electronics donated all of the supplies so all sales could go to the foundation.

Coming off National Police Week in which law enforcement agencies across the country remember the fallen, Devers says the loss of his friend hits close to home.

“It does bring to reality that there are dangers that we encounter every day, and it's how we push past those,” says Devers.

To learn more about the David Glasser Foundation, visit their Facebook page.

