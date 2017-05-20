Silent Witness: Woman slaps clerk during theft at Circle K

A woman allegedly slapped and pushed a clerk at a Circle K in Phoenix as she tried to steal food. (Source: Silent Witness)

Silent Witness is asking for help to find a woman who allegedly pushed and slapped a clerk while trying to steal food at a Circle K in Phoenix.

The incident occurred April 20 around 8:20 a.m. at a Circle K in the 3100 block of E. Van Buren Street, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The woman walked into the store and allegedly put several food items in her purse and jacket, and began to walk out the store. A clerk tried to stop the woman from leaving and she allegedly began to push and slap him so that she could leave, according to a news release.

The woman got into a 2000 black Nissan Altima and a man allegedly drive them both away, according to a news release.

The woman was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds. She had brown hair and was wearing a dark jacket, and sandals. The man was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 220 pounds and wearing a checkered shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

