Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake

One of the most popular and crowded boat ramps at Lake Pleasant (Source: Ashlee DeMartino)

Took this photo while out on Lake Pleasant with the Arizona Game and Fish deputies (Source: Ashlee DeMartino)

Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest, from Canyon to Pleasant, Roosevelt to Havasu and Saguaro to Mormon. And that's just a few of them! It’s that time of year to grab the family and hit the water.

This weekend, we'd like to share a few safety rules and reminders.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, boating safety is common knowledge.

“Most of our accidents happen at the lanes when people are trying to get on and off the water,” said Tim Baumgarteen. “Or with people who don’t take a minute to make sure they have enough life jackets, fire extinguishers, knowledge of the 'rules of the water' and a designated driver."

Each year, Arizona Game and Fish offers free Boat Safety Education courses.

So what do you do if you are caught out on the water and a monsoon storm rolls in?

“If the storm really comes up quick and whips up the waves, you need to stay near the shoreline and keep the bow upwind, stay toward the leeward side of the lake. Most of these storms are short lived and boaters can wait them out,” said Baumgarteen.

If lightning is in the area, get off the water as quickly as you can.

The severity of monsoon storms varies greatly from minor dust storms to violent thunderstorms, with hail, lightning and heavy rain.

So, with the open scenery, you can typically see the storms building. When you do, pull your boat out of the water and consider postponing your outing.

