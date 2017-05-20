Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake

Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lakePosted: Updated:
Arizona nurse arrested in California child sex case
The third suspect arrested in a Northern California child abuse case involving a brain surgeon and a nurse has been identified as a 29-year-old Arizona nurse.More >
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Tempe police are investigating a case after two people were found dead inside a car at the Garden Grove apartment complex late Thursday night.More >
Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting
Barking Dogs
Neighbor dispute over barking dogs could send 90-year-old woman to jail
“They are like my family. I just love them," said Dolly Dentz. Fluffy and Boots are rescue dogs Dolly Dentz got as a gift from her son two years ago.More >
Snapchat post lands Bedford teacher in hot water
A Snapchat posting recently got a Bedford teacher in a bit of trouble.More >
Family of victim in fatal car crash asking for community support
A Phoenix family is asking for community support after a deadly crash. The fatal accident happened near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye early Wednesday morning.More >
Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >
Police: Parents OD on heroin, leave newborn strapped in car seat
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >
Man arrested in 2014 deaths of quadriplegic fiancée, unborn son
Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and the baby she was carrying.More >
Wanted: Man throwing bodily fluid on women at grocery stores in Portland area
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
Wildfires are part of life in Arizona and here are some of the worst
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.More >
April Warnecke's favorite spot in Arizona
People spend more time at Arizona's Lake Powell than any other National Park in the country. With its red rock canyons and crystal green waters, it's easy to see why.More >
The North Rim is open
If you are a fan of the Grand Canyon, the North Rim is worth the drive.More >
Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?
Where is the official weather for Phoenix recorded? At Sky Harbor Airport. But that hasn't always been the case.More >
What they don't tell you about Arizona's temperature extremes
Here are some little secrets about Arizona's hottest and coldest locations.More >
Wednesday night's full moon called 'Flower Moon'
Tomorrow night you can see the Flower Moon. Weather looks good for stargazers, mostly clear on Wednesday.More >
See the first photo of a tornado in Arizona
Tornadoes in Arizona are extremely rare, with an average of 1 or 2 confirmed each year. So what is the earliest photo of a tornado in Arizona and where did it hit?More >
Meteor shower expected for this weekend
It's a great weekend for stargazers because the Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking this weekend.More >
Hungry? Arizona Restaurant week has arrived
A culinary tradition aimed at giving food lovers more bang for their buck, all while supporting small businesses, is in full swing. For 10 days, participating restaurants of Arizona Restaurant Week offer prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 dollars per person.More >
Arrest made in armed robbery that caused lockdowns at two Peoria schools
Peoria police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that caused two Peoria elementary schools to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.More >
Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting
'Tom's Tavern' in downtown Phoenix closes doors, auctions items
An iconic downtown Phoenix restaurant is closing its doors after 88 years in business. But you can take home a piece of history with you.More >
Mechanic thinks snake had been in woman's car for months
Mechanic thinks snake had been in woman's car for monthsA water moccasin measuring more than four feet long comes to an unfortunate end after apparently stowing away for months in a Shreveport woman's car.More >
Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting
A Valley man's home security system may have helped crack the Serial Street Shooter case.More >
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Officers with the Tempe Police Department say two people were found shot and killed inside of a car at an apartment complex late Thursday night.More >
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
Neighbor dispute over barking dogs could send 90-year-old woman to jail
Neighbor dispute over barking dogs could send 90-year-old woman to jail
90-year-old Dolly is facing serious charges because her neighbor complained about her barking dogs. (May 19, 2017)More >
Racial slurs on a school bus is causing a stir in the Florence Unified School District
An arguement on a school bus is getting alot of attention on social media. Students caught on camera exchanging racial slurs on a school bus. Now the Florence Unified School District is taking action.More >