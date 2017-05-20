Woman stabbed on light rail in Tempe

(Source: Juan Magana 3TV/CBS 5) Large police presence in response to stabbing in Tempe

A woman was stabbed on a light rail in Tempe Saturday afternoon. It happened at the light rail near 1166 W. Washington.

According to Tempe police, the woman was stabbed multiple times by a man on the light rail in Tempe around 12:15 p.m.

Police say her injuries are non-life-threatening and the suspect is in custody.

