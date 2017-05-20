Arizona's first ice bar opens in Scottsdale

Arizona's first ice bar and polar experience opens Saturday as part of the Odysea in the Desert complex in Scottsdale.

Polar Play is not just an ice bar, it's a complete polar experience of cool fun for the whole family.

The polar fun starts with participants entering a lodge style room where the staff gets them tundra ready. Customers are set up with the free Polar Play app on their phone for games and trivia while inside the polar experience as well as a parka and mittens.

Once customers are outfitted for the cold climate, they enter the frozen side where everything is made of ice and the room is set at a chilly 23 degrees.

30,000 pounds of ice were sculpted to create the walls, floors, benches and bar.

"We have 30,000 pounds of sculpted ice in the freezer for people to come in and cool off," said Eddie Padillo, Polar Play manager.

The freezer side offers the full arctic experience with fun games like corn hole and checkers.

"Once in the freezer, you definitely get that arctic ambiance, the lights, the sounds, all of it makes you feel as if you are in the north or south pole," Padillo said.

Polar Play is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers food, coffee and cocktails. Padillo said eventually they plan to have after hours time just for adults.

The price to get the polar experience is $10 for kids and $15 for adults for one full hour. The price includes parkas and mittens for everyone. Polar Play is located at 9500 E Via De Ventura in Scottsdale.

