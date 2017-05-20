Arrest made in armed robbery that caused lockdowns at two Peoria schools

Peoria police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that caused two Peoria elementary schools to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

It happened near Sunrise Point and Ridgeline Road in north Peoria around 1 p.m. The nearby schools placed on lockdown were Vistancia Elementary and Lake Pleasant Elementary.

According to Peoria police, the victim had set up a meeting through an online marketplace to sell a cell phone. The suspect got into the victim's car and pointed a handgun at him before taking the cell phone and running away, police say.

Officers were unable to find the suspect right away which caused the two nearby schools to be put on lockdown.

Peoria PD received several tips from the community and located surveillance video which led to the arrest of 24-year-old Shaquille Raglin on Friday afternoon.

[MUGSHOT: Shaquille Raglin, 24]

Peoria police are still investigating the crime and are not seeking any other suspects.

Peoria PD searching for suspect in Vistancia. Suspect is black male, 26-27, 5'6", 150, shaved head & beard, dark sweatshirt & yellow letters — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 18, 2017

Vistancia & Lake Pleasant Elementary schools are on lock down for precautionary reasons. No crimes occurred at either school. — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.