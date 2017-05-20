Family of victim in fatal car crash asking for community support

A Phoenix family is asking for community support after a deadly crash. The accident happened near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye early Wednesday morning.

[READ MORE: Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye]

One woman was killed in the crash and three others were taken to the hospital, including a little boy. The family's GoFundMe page says that little boy is the woman's son.

[RELATED: Surveillance video shows deadly overnight crash in Phoenix]

The woman killed was 27-year-old Karen Ramirez. Her family will be holding a car wash Saturday morning at 10 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Indian School to raise money for medical expenses.

According to the fundraiser page, her son is in critical condition. The page also says that her husband was in the car as well and he also remains in the hospital.

The driver who crashed into the victims is still in the hospital. Police have not released what if any charges that person could face.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.