Triple digits return to the Valley

Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.

High pressure will build across the West, allowing daytime highs to climb each afternoon through this weekend and the first half of next week.

In Metro Phoenix, the high Saturday will be closer to normal for this time of the year, at 94 degrees. For Sunday, 100 is expected, with the hottest day of the week in the forecast Wednesday at 105 degrees. These temperatures should stay several degrees below record territory.

Forecast models indicate an area of low pressure off the coast of California will push some clouds into the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny.

In the high country, the only shot at showers looks to be Monday as a shortwave disturbance tracking through brings the threat of isolated storms.

Towards the end of the week, a slight cooling looks to take shape as a trough moving through the Pacific Northwest breaks down that strong ridge of high pressure. Valley highs are expected to be back to the mid 90s by Friday. Winds will be breezy.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County both Saturday and Sunday. Ozone levels are expected to exceed federal guidelines during this time. Ozone can make breathing difficult. The public is encouraged to limit outdoor activity, use mass transit, refuel vehicles after dark, and abstain from using gas-powered electric equipment.

