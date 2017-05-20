Roof partially collapses in Phoenix house fire

Phoenix Fire says three people are displaced following a house fire. (Courtesy: Phoenix Fire)

Phoenix firefighters say three people are displaced following a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, they responded to the fire call after 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Piedmont Road.

Phoenix Fire says the fire consumed the attic space which caused a partial roof collapse.

The roof collapse forced firefighters out of the interior of the home.

A Phoenix fire official said one person was home at the time of the fire and he was able to escape without injury.

As a result, three people were displaced from home.

Phoenix Fire says their firefighters will remain on scene to put out hotspots.

The case is under investigation.

