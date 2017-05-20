Holes in state data suggest Glendale high school shooting never happened

An on-campus shooting at Independence High School in 2016 left two students dead and drew national attention, but according to the school safety records maintained by the Arizona Department of Education, the incident didn’t happen.

The state’s database, called AzSAFE, is supposed to “provide the information educators need to improve the quality and effectiveness of drug and violence prevention programs.” However, the ADE’s data has significant holes.

A spokesman for ADE acknowledged in a report last week that the department stopped trusting its own data years ago to provide an accurate statewide picture of firearm incidents.

“We need to have this data,” said state Rep. Daniel Hernandez (D-Tucson). “When it comes to school safety, this is a serious concern and we really need to be addressing this.”

