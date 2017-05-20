Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting

A Valley man's home security system may have helped crack the Serial Street Shooter case.

We've obtained new court documents detailing how police linked the suspect Aaron Saucedo to nine murders.

We had to go to court to get prosecutors to release those documents.

Officers say one key piece of evidence came from surveillance video of the last shooting linked to the case.

On July 11, 2016, security cameras on Luis Lopez’ home near 30th St. and Sheridan caught bullets flying.

“Out of nowhere we hear like seven gunshots,” said Lopez.

It also recorded the victim’s bullet-riddled red car as he tried to escape a near-death experience.

“On the cameras, you can see one of the bullets hit the brick wall, and you can see the dust,” said Lopez.

But rewind the tapes, and Lopez says you can see something that still gives him a bad feeling. It caught the suspect’s black BMW cruising the neighborhood nearly two hours before the shooting.

“It looked like he was just circling around looking for something,” he said.

Lopez’s mother also saw the car parked on the side of the road. “He was waiting, he was waiting, like hunting or something,” said Lopez.

They wonder, had they been outside at the time, could they have been the target instead?

“That gets me really scared because my dad is always out here doing something.”

Police took Lopez’s only copy of the video. We have sent in a request to see it.

The Lopez family has since added even more cameras to their house.

“We feel real good that we can provide that and let the community know that we’re looking out here and we’re always looking out for anyone else too,” said Lopez.

