Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting

Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shootingPosted: Updated:
Arizona nurse arrested in California child sex case
The third suspect arrested in a Northern California child abuse case involving a brain surgeon and a nurse has been identified as a 29-year-old Arizona nurse.More >
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Tempe police are investigating a case after two people were found dead inside a car at the Garden Grove apartment complex late Thursday night.More >
Home intruder in Chandler leaves note asking for sex
A Chandler woman says she feels terrorized and “extremely violated” after someone broke into her home and left a note asking for sex.More >
Doctor, nurses charged in California with child sexual abuse
California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.More >
Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as 'Tombstone' character
Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.More >
The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard
A Fountain Hills family is devastated after one of their dogs was attacked by a wild animal in their backyard.More >
Police officer resigns after allegedly shoplifting by stuffing meat in his pants
A St. John police sergeant is off of the force after police arrested him for shoplifting hamburger meat at a Des Peres grocery store.More >
Seven children in protective custody in sexual assault case
Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.More >
Boy calls police on dad after finding drugs in his suitcase
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
'Tom's Tavern' in downtown Phoenix closes doors, auctions items
An iconic downtown Phoenix restaurant is closing its doors after 88 years in business. But you can take home a piece of history with you.More >
Neighbor: Serial Street Shooter caught on camera 'hunting' hours before final shooting
A Valley man's home security system may have helped crack the Serial Street Shooter case.More >
Dirty Dining May 19th: Popular East Valley restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Hungry? Arizona Restaurant week has arrived
A culinary tradition aimed at giving food lovers more bang for their buck, all while supporting small businesses, is in full swing. For 10 days, participating restaurants of Arizona Restaurant Week offer prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 dollars per person.More >
3rd suspect named in doctor, nurse child sex case
The third suspect arrested in a Northern California child abuse case involving a brain surgeon and a nurse has been identified as a 29-year-old Arizona nurse. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qZFmpS.More >
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Officers with the Tempe Police Department say two people were found shot and killed inside of a car at an apartment complex late Thursday night.More >
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
Home intruder in Chandler leaves note asking for sex
Home intruder in Chandler leaves note asking for sex
A Chandler woman says she feels terrorized and “extremely violated” after someone broke into her home and left a note asking for sex. (Thursday, May 18, 2017)More >
Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard
Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard
A Fountain Hills family is devastated after one of their dogs was attacked by a wild animal in their backyard. (May 18, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at high school graduation over saved seat
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at high school graduation over saved seat
(Source: WATN via CNN)More >