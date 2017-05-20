Neighbor dispute over barking dogs could send 90-year-old woman to jail

Dentz could lose her dogs over the complaints. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

90-year-old Dolly Dentz faces jail time and up to $2,500 in fines because of a dispute with a neighbor over her dogs barking. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“They are like my family. I just love them," said Dolly Dentz.

Fluffy and Boots are rescue dogs Dolly Dentz got as a gift from her son two years ago.

"They are like our kids. Mom loves them more than anything," said Robert Dentz, Dolly’s son.

But 90-year-old Dentz could lose them. She is facing serious charges because her neighbor complained.

"He wanted me to be on probation for a year. He could call the cops anytime the dogs barked and I could go to jail," said Dentz.

Six months ago, Jerry Angerman, Dolly’s next door neighbor, filed a complaint with the City of Phoenix claiming the dogs were barking day and night.

"They are not barkers," said Dentz.

Angerman didn't want to talk when we went by his house, but told the courts he has a written log of days and times that show the dogs are barkers. So now Dolly is being charged with a class-one misdemeanor for barking dogs.

Dolly’s son Robert feels helpless.

"It's the worst feeling I could ever have had," said Robert.

Dolly faces fines up to $2,500.

"Her criminal charges also come with up to three years' probation and up to six months in jail," said Kathleen Carey, Dolly’s attorney.

They have tried mediation with Angerman, but that hasn't worked and now are heading to trial.

"People get charged with crimes and I don't believe that that's I believe that she is not guilty" said Carey.

"I want this dismissed so mom can get her dogs back," said Robert.

“If I have to fight it, I will, but if I lose it, at least I would have fought it. I just don't want to have to give my dogs up," said Dentz.

The trial date is set for June 16.

