Man wounded during shooting involving officer, suspect in Glendale

A man was injured during a shooting between a police officer and a suspect Friday afternoon in Glendale.

The shooting occurred around 3:02 p.m. after an officer saw at least three men fighting near the 5500 block of N. 63rd Avenue, according to the Glendale Police Department.

One of the men pulled out a weapon and fired at one of the other men involved in the fight. The officer pulled out his gun and fired after the suspect continued to shoot, police said.

A man involved in the fight was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital. It was unclear if he was struck by the officer or the suspect, police said.

No officers were injured during the shooting and no suspects were outstanding, police said.

