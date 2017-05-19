1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting involving officer, suspect in Glendale

Police were responding to a shooting near 63rd Avenue in Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man was dead and another man was injured after a shooting between a police officer and a suspect Friday afternoon in Glendale.

The shooting occurred around 3:02 p.m. after an officer saw four men fighting near the 5500 block of N. 63rd Avenue, according to the Glendale Police Department.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired at one of the other men involved in the fight. The officer pulled out his gun and fired after the suspect continued to shoot, police said.

A man involved in the fight was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. It was unclear if he was struck by the officer or the suspected shooter, police said.

One man fled the scene on foot and another left in a silver vehicle. The man who ran was found with minor injuries and taken into custody, according to Glendale Police Department.

The man who fled in the vehicle crashed near the 5700 block of N. 63rd Avenue. The man went into a backyard and was found dead with a gunshot wound. It was unclear who shot the man found in the backyard, police said.

No officers were injured during the shooting, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

