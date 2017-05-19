Congrats, Fitz! Cards fan favorite honored Friday night

Larry Fitzgerald already has a trophy room full of accomplishments. But now he's adding one more.

On Friday night, Fitzgerald was awarded the Arizona Chamber of Commerce’s Heritage Award.

The award honors individuals whose accomplishments and commitment to Arizona are recognized not only in Arizona but also nationally and internationally.

Fitzgerald joins Barry Goldwater, Sandra Day O’Connor, Jerry Colangelo, John McCain, Joe Garagiola, Rose Mofford, Jon Kyl, Lute Olson, Frank Kush, and Alice Cooper on a long list of Arizona Heritage Award winners. Goldwater was the first recipient in 1991.

"You think of some of the people and accomplishments and some of the notoriety brought the state of Arizona as they represent our state, it's astonishing to be on there with Senator Flake and Senator McCain and Mr. Jerry Colangelo and so many other people who have made a huge impact on this great state, it's truly an honor," Fitzgerald said Friday night.

The Cards wide receiver weighed retirement in the off-season. He is under contract for one more year, his 13th season in a Cardinals uniform.

"I love what I'm doing," he told us Friday night. "I love playing for this organization. Coach Arians and his staff are wonderful and I have a bunch of great teammates and what better to place play here at the University of Phoenix Stadium in front of the best crowds in the nation."

Fitzgerald is currently 3rd on the NFL all-time receptions list, behind Tony Gonzalez and Jerry Rice.

He’s seven touchdowns behind Antonio Gates for first place among active players for rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Fitzgerald and the Cardinals are back on the practice field this week with their second round of Organized Team Activities.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.