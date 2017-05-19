Cardinal fan favorite recognized by Arizona Chamber of Commerce

Larry Fitzgerald already has a trophy room full of accomplishments. But now he's adding one more.

Fitzgerald is being awarded the Arizona Chamber of Commerce’s Heritage Award. He'll receive the award at a ceremony Friday night.

The award honors individuals whose accomplishments and commitment to Arizona are recognized not only in Arizona but also nationally and internationally.

Fitzgerald joins Barry Goldwater, Sandra Day O’Connor, Jerry Colangelo, John McCain, Joe Garagiola, Rose Mofford, Jon Kyl, Lute Olson, Frank Kush, and Alice Cooper on a long list of Arizona Heritage Award winners. Goldwater was the first recipient in 1991.

Fitzgerald weighed retirement in the off-season. He is under contract for one more year, his 13th season in a Cardinals uniform.

Fitzgerald is currently 3rd on the NFL all-time receptions list, behind Tony Gonzalez and Jerry Rice.

He’s seven touchdowns behind Antonio Gates for first place among active players for rushing and receiving touchdowns.

Fitzgerald and the Cardinals are back on the practice field this week with their second round of Organized Team Activities.

