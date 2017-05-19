Video captures students saying racial slurs on school bus

Video of students saying racial slurs on a school bus have gone viral. (19 May 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News]

Video of students saying racial slurs on a school bus in Santan Valley has gone viral. Many students pulled out their cell phones to catch the heated exchange earlier this week on a bus that was leaving Poston Butte High School.

One student, who we are not identifying, posted several video clips on his Twitter page. He explained why he decided to put the video on social media.

“To show that this is not OK to say in public,” says the student. “Those kinds of comments she was making like the different things she was saying like go back to Africa, you don’t say those things in public."

In the student’s video clips, you can hear students saying a racial slur and telling a student to go back to Africa, and “this is why black people were not allowed to ride the bus in the first place.”

Florence Unified School District spokesman, Richard Franco, says the district was “made aware of the videos and have followed board policy in regards to the students involved.”

Students say the bus driver did not intervene. In response to our questions about the bus driver, Franco replied, “We are unable to comment on the bus driver because it is a personnel matter and on-going investigation.”

