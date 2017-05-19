Dirty Dining May 19th: Popular East Valley restaurant hit with 6 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Ramiro’s Mexican Food
4387 W. Bell Road
Glendale
4 violations

Black Bear Diner
7700 S. Priest Drive
Tempe
4 violations

Livestream at Thunderbird (Senior Living)
13617 N. 55th Ave.
Glendale
4 violations

Dos Gringos Grille
1958 S Greenfield Road
Mesa
6 violations

Dean’s ListPerfect Health Inspection Scores
 

Rosita’s Restaurant
960 W. University Drive
Tempe
85281

Best of Europe Meat/Deli
3202 E Greenway Road
Phoenix
85032

Macayo Westridge
7829 W. Thomas Road
Phoenix
85033

Pei Wei
14155 W. Bell Rd.
Surprise
85374

Baskin Robbins
3108 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe
85282

Normal Diner
225 E. Apache Blvd
Tempe
85281

