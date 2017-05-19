Hungry? Arizona Restaurant week has arrived

A culinary tradition aimed at giving food lovers more bang for their buck, all while supporting small businesses, is in full swing.

For 10 days, participating restaurants of Arizona Restaurant Week offer prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 dollars per person.

"It's a really good opportunity to step out of your comfort zone," said Sydnie Higgins, general manager of Clever Koi in Central Phoenix. "We're featuring our rabbit gyoza with a wasabi gastrique and heirloom carrot salad."

At a time when tourists clear out for the summer heat setting in, a big goal is to sustain business.

"Coming to a local restaurant means the world to the community. A lot of the people who work here live in this general area, so it helps the apartment complexes be able to keep tenants. It allows people to be able to go out and buy groceries," said Michael Goldsmith, chef of Joe's Midnight Run in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Restaurant Association, restaurant jobs make up 11 percent of employment in the state.

"You have a lot of guys, literally putting their heart out on the table for you, and doing everything they physically and mentally they can, to really make the Phoenix market an exciting food market for locals, by locals," said Chris Collins, owner of Grassroots Kitchen and Tap.

More than 100 restaurants are taking part in Arizona Restaurant week through May 28.

You can find a list by visiting: http://arizonarestaurantweek.com/restaurants/all-restaurants/

