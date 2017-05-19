Former Brophy Prep & ASU Receiver Signs With Rattlers

Valley native Fred Gammage will continue his football career and he won't even need to leave his home state.

Gammage tweeting that he's signed with the Arizona Rattlers.  The former Brophy Prep star played was originally a walk-on at Arizona State.  He finished his career as a regular in the receiver rotation, catching 26 passes and 2 touchdowns his senior season.

Gammage tweeted his excitement for the opportunity to keep playing football in his home state.

No word yet when Gammage could suit up for the Rattlers. The Rattlers host the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on Saturday at 6:00 pm.