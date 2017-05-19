Yuma officials looking for owner of stray donkey

Yuma county authorities are trying to find to owner of a stray donkey found making its way through the streets of the city Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Scott Bjornstad said deputies were called to the area of County 17 3/4 Street and Avenue A around 6 A.M. after the animal was reported wandering unattended.

Bjornstad said the the donkey had a blue halter. Otherwise the beast bore no brands or identifying marking, said Bjornstad.

The animal is in overall good health and we are trying to locate it's owner, said Bjornstad.

The donkey, in fashion with it's reputation for stubbornness, refused to offer any information about its previous life of domesticity.

The animal is in the care of the Yuma County Sheriff's Posse where it will stay for 14 days. After that the donkey will be put up for auction and it will be on to a new life.

If there is anyone with information about this animal you are asked to call Sdt. Scott Bjornstad or Posse Capt. Eric Driedger at 928-783-4427.

